Ryan (6-5) earned the win against the Astros on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Ryan surrendered a run in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fourth while receiving plenty of early run support from his teammates. He generated 15 swinging strikes on 110 pitches and has completed at least five frames in each of his 18 starts this season. On the year, the 28-year-old owns an impressive 3.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 118:16 K:BB through 109.1 innings and lines up to face the Giants next week.