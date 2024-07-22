Ryan did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits over six innings against the Brewers. He struck out six.

Ryan started strong, managing to avoid pitching from the stretch through four innings, with a third-inning two-out solo homer from Eric Haase representing the only batter to reach base against him. Ryan then ran into trouble in the fifth, allowing hits to four of the first five batters he faced with three runs crossing the plate. He managed to complete the sixth in line for the win, but a leaky bullpen prevented him from grabbing his seventh victory of the season. Ryan has now allowed nine runs through 11.1 innings over his last two starts, though his season stats remain impressive. Through 20 starts, Ryan has completed 120.2 innings with a 3.65 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 130 strikeouts. He's currently projected to next take the hill when the Twins travel to Detroit to take on the Tigers next weekend.