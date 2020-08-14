Donaldson (calf) has been making progress towards his return but is still feeling some soreness and remains without a clear return date, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The veteran third baseman played just seven games this season before the injury bug bit him, something that's happened frequently in recent seasons. It's certainly good news that he's finally making progress, as reports from earlier in the week suggested that things were moving very slowly, but his return doesn't appear imminent.