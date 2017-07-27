Twins' Travis Blankenhorn: Scuffling of late at Low-A
Blankenhorn, 20, is hitting just .150 with 12 strikeouts over his last 10 games for Low-A Cedar Rapids.
The recent cold spell has pushed Blankenhorn's slash line down to .233/.337/.402. He does have eight home runs and nine steals on the season, and is not afraid to take a walk. However, he has also fanned 100 times in 94 games. With Miguel Sano entrenched at third base as the cornerstone of the future for the Twinkies, one has to wonder where Blankenhorn will eventually fit.
More News
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...