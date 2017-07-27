Blankenhorn, 20, is hitting just .150 with 12 strikeouts over his last 10 games for Low-A Cedar Rapids.

The recent cold spell has pushed Blankenhorn's slash line down to .233/.337/.402. He does have eight home runs and nine steals on the season, and is not afraid to take a walk. However, he has also fanned 100 times in 94 games. With Miguel Sano entrenched at third base as the cornerstone of the future for the Twinkies, one has to wonder where Blankenhorn will eventually fit.