White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Surgery decision coming next week
Rodon is expected to decide on a treatment method for his left elbow injury at some point next week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After meeting with a doctor last week shortly after he was diagnosed with an edema in the flexor mass of his left elbow, Rodon was recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery to address the matter. The southpaw is set to receive a second opinion in the next few days, after which he should have a better idea of whether surgery and the long rehab that comes with it is the best course of action. A reconstructive procedure would spell an end to Rodon's 2019 campaign and keep him sidelined for the majority of 2020, too.
