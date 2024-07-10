Rodon (9-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Rays, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

Rodon allowed four straight hits to open the bottom of the first inning, including an Isaac Paredes three-run homer that extended Tampa's lead to 4-1. While Rodon would blank the Rays over his final three innings, the Yankees couldn't climb out of the early hole in an eventual 5-3 loss. It's the fifth straight loss for the 31-year-old left-hander -- he's struggled to a 10.50 ERA in that span, allowing 27 earned runs across 23 innings. Overall, Rodon sports a 4.63 ERA across 19 starts (103 innings) this year with a 1.26 WHIP and 105:30 K:BB. He'll look to right the ship in his next outing, currently slated for this weekend on the road versus Baltimore.