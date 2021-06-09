Crochet (2-2) picked up the win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday, throwing a perfect eighth inning and striking out two in a 6-1 victory.

Crochet was the pitcher of record when the White Sox plated five in the bottom of the eighth to earn the rookie's second win of the season. He hasn't allowed a run in his last 13 innings (12 appearances), striking out 16 but walking nine during that run.