Crochet struck out three over 2.1 innings in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Angels.

Crochet entered with two out and two on in the bottom of the fifth and got the final out, then retired the next six batters in order. He pitched exclusively as a one-inning reliever during spring training, but as a collegiate starter, Crochet has the variety of pitches necessary to navigate multiple innings and needed just 26 of them to shut down the Angels. It was the young prospect's first appearance in 2021 after a successful introduction to MLB last year. He has yet to allow a run or walk in 8.1 innings in the majors.