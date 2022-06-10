Sheets was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Sheets has struggled recently, producing a .164 batting average without producing a home run or RBI over 55 at-bats in 19 games since May 16. He will now report to Triple-A and look to correct his approach at the plate. Jimmy Lambert was recalled from Charlotte on Friday to take his spot on the major-league roster.
