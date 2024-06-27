Sheets (heel) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Sheets was forced out of Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers with a bruised left heel and is considered day-to-day. The 28-year-old could end up filling more of a part-time role for the White Sox moving forward in the wake of Eloy Jimenez's recent return from the injured list, so Sheets may not re-enter the lineup for a few more days even if he quickly shakes off the heel injury.