X-rays on Sheets' left heel came back negative after he was removed early from Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The White Sox are now labeling Sheets' injury as a bruise, and he's considered day-to-day. It's possible the team holds him out for a game or two as a precaution, but he shouldn't be in line for an extended absence.