Sheets will start in right field and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Though Sheets doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot in the lineup, he's now been included in the starting nine for five of the last six games while seeing action in right field, at first base and at designated hitter. Andrew Benintendi will get a day off Sunday to make room in the outfield for Sheets.
