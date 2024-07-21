Sheets will start in right field and bat second Sunday against the Royals.

Though he'll occupy a prominent spot in the batting order in the series finale in Kansas City, Sheets still appears to be on the outside looking in for a regular spot in the White Sox lineup. He didn't start in either of the first two games of the series, with the Royals bringing righties to the hill for both contests. With Andrew Vaughn and Eloy Jimenez locked in as the White Sox's primary starters at first base and designated hitter, respectively, and Andrew Benintendi and Tommy Pham typically serving as the team's starters in the corner outfield, Sheets look like he'll need an injury or a trade to get steadier playing time.