Sheets (heel) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Colorado.
Sheets will be absent from the starting lineup for a second consecutive game since being removed Wednesday with a left heel contusion. While it's possible he wouldn't have been in the lineup even if fully healthy, Sheets should still be considered day-to-day.
