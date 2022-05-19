Cueto is listed as the White Sox's starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Yankees in New York.

The White Sox could have turned to Dylan Cease to take the hill for Sunday's game on his normal four days' rest, but Cueto will instead get a two-start week after he turned in an impressive debut Monday's win in Kansas City. Though he was saddled with a no-decision, Cueto shut out the Royals over six innings and struck out seven while allowing only four baserunners. He'll draw a much tougher matchup for the second leg of the two step, as the Yankees offense has produced an MLB-best .331 wOBA this season, which includes a .337 mark at Yankee Stadium.