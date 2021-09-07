Lynn (knee) is throwing a bullpen session Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Manager Tony La Russa said Lynn was only expected to miss one start after being placed on the injured list with right knee inflammation in late August, and Tuesday's bullpen session could be the final hurdle before rejoining the rotation. Dallas Keuchel and Reynaldo Lopez are penciled in as the respective starters for Wednesday and Thursday in Oakland, potentially leaving Lynn to make his return Friday versus Boston.
