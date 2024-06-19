Lynn came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Marlins, coughing up six runs (five earned) on 10 hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander got taken deep by Jesus Sanchez and Christian Bethancourt, the first time Lynn had served up multiple homers in an outing since April 4. He managed to complete five innings Tuesday for the first time in June, and on the month he's stumbled to a 6.11 ERA, 1.70 WHIOP and 20:7 K:BB through 17,2 innings over four starts. Lynn will look to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against Atlanta.