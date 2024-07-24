Lynn allowed four hits and three walks over five scoreless innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Pirates. He struck out two.

It didn't come easy for Lynn on Tuesday -- the veteran right-hander had to work out of a pair of bases-loaded jams. Still, Lynn would make it through five innings unscathed in an eventual 2-1 Cardinals victory. The 37-year-old Lynn was tagged for 10 earned runs on July 6 against the Nationals, though he's now held opponents to two runs or fewer in four of his last five outings. Overall, Lynn is 5-4 on the year with a 4.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 94:40 K:BB across 101.1 innings. He's currently in line for a home matchup with the Rangers early next week in his next start.