Lynn (4-4) took the loss Saturday, surrendering 11 runs (10 earned) on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and four walks over 2.2 innings as the Cardinals were routed 14-6 by the Nationals. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander goes into the record books as the pitcher who served up the first career home run by James Wood, and Lynn also got taken deep by CJ Abrams and Keibert Ruiz before getting a merciful hook. Lynn had been doing a better job of keeping the ball in the park prior to Saturday, and through 90.1 innings this season he's allowed 13 long balls -- a big improvement on the league-worst 44 he coughed up in 2023 over 183.2 IP. Lynn will take a 4.48 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 86:35 K:BB into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Cubs.