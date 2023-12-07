Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday that Judge's toe injury is "a resolved issue," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge tore a ligament in his right big toe when he crashed through a wall June 4 at Dodger Stadium and spent about two months on the injured list, but it has healed on its own without surgery and he should be 100 percent steering into the 2024 campaign. The 31-year-old slugger projects to serve as the Opening Day center fielder for New York, with recent trade acquisitions Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo flanking him in the corners. Trent Grisham will be an active fourth outfielder.