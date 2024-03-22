Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on the YES Network broadcast Friday that Rizzo "didn't seem too concerned" about his lat tightness, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Rizzo was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to the injury. Boone added that Rizzo said it's an issue which pops up on him occasionally during the season, so he just wanted to be cautious in asking out of the lineup. It would appear to be a day-to-day situation that shouldn't affect the first baseman's Opening Day availability.