Rizzo was a late scratch from the Yankees' Grapefruit League lineup Friday due to a tight lat, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
More specifics on the injury are not yet available, but the Yankees should have additional information on Rizzo's status after the game. The veteran first baseman has had a fantastic spring, putting up a 1.189 OPS with two home runs.
