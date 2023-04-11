Rodon's (forearm) rehab has been delayed a few days due to back tightness, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the Talkin' Yanks podcast Tuesday.
It's wouldn't appear to be a major setback, but Rodon has had to hit pause on his throwing program. The left-hander had been slated to throw live batting practice Monday, but apparently that didn't happen. Once Rodon begins throwing live BP, he's expected to be about a month away from joining the Yankees' rotation.
