Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Back Saturday
Sanchez (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
He ends up missing a little over two weeks with the groin injury and will likely slot into Saturday's lineup. Kyle Higashioka will return to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
