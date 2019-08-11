Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers in return to lineup

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

In his first game since July 23, the power-hitting catcher got the Yankees on the board in the fourth inning with a 426-foot blast to center field. Sanchez is hitting only .229 this season but leads the team with 25 home runs and has collected 59 RBI.

