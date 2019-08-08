Yankees' Gary Sanchez: On track to return Saturday

Sanchez (groin) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Sanchez is set to catch a second straight game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, and if everything goes off without a hitch, it sounds like he'll be cleared to rejoin the Yankees ahead of Saturday's game against the Blue Jays. The backstop, who has been sidelined since July 23 with a minor groin strain, went 1-for-3 in his first rehab game with the RailRiders on Wednesday.