Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Will return Saturday

Sanchez (groin) is expected to be activated fro the injured list prior to Saturday's game against Toronto, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez caught back-to-back nights at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier in the week, and the Yankees have since deemed him ready to come off the shelf. He's been on the injured list since July 24 with a Grade 1 groin strain and was batting .229 with 24 homers and 58 RBI over 77 games this season prior to the injury.