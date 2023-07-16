Donaldson will undergo an MRI on his right calf after it flared up on him again in Saturday's win over the Rockies, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Donaldson initially tweaked his calf a couple weeks ago and has often been limited to designated hitter of late as a result. He felt something in the calf again Saturday in his final plate appearance and will undergo testing. For what it's worth, Phillips notes that Yankees manager Aaron Boone "didn't sound optimistic" about Donaldson's condition.