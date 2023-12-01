The Yankees claimed Gonzalez off waivers from the Guardians on Friday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

After an impressive rookie season in 2022, Gonzalez's numbers took a major dip in '23 when he slashed .214/.239/.312 across 180 plate appearances. The 25-year-old will have a shot at starting in the Yankees' outfield, though a bounce-back performance at the plate in the spring would greatly improve his chances.