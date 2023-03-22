Harden (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Harden will be sidelined for the second time over Philadelphia's past three contests due to Achilles soreness. In his absence, De'Anthony Melton figures to draw another start. Harden's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Warriors.
