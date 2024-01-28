Reed contributed 30 points (14-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 42 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 loss to the Nuggets.

With Joel Embiid (knee) out of the lineup, Reed stepped in for his ninth start of the season. Though Reed has typically taken on a lower-usage role in his spot starts in place of Embiid, the 76ers relied more heavily on the fourth-year big man while two other key scoring options in Tyrese Maxey (ankle) and Tobias Harris (illness) sat out. Even when Reed isn't as much of a focal point on the offensive end, he's shown the ability to rack up rebounds and defensive stats when given extended minutes. Despite his strong showing in Denver, however, Reed will most likely find himself back in a sub-20-minute role Monday in Portland if Embiid is cleared to play in the front end of a back-to-back set.