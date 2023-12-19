Harris amassed three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 32 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to Chicago.
You could argue that this was Harris' worst performance of the season, and this was his third game of the campaign in which he was held to single-digit points. Despite shooting the ball well in December, his production has been lacking with 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in his last eight games.
