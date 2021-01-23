Harris recorded 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in a 122-110 win Friday versus Boston.

Harris scored all but two contested shots to supply his most efficient shooting night in the ongoing season. He has been incredibly efficient since missing three matchups due to COVID-19 protocol, scoring over 40 percent in each and averaging 21.0 points across his past four games.