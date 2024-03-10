Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Sunday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a third straight contest after missing a win over the Clippers last week due to an Achilles injury. Despite battling Achilles and knee issues, Antetokounmpo has been sharp since the All-Star break, as he's averaging 30.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 34.7 minutes per game over his last seven appearances.