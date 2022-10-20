Dosunmu ended Wednesday's 116-108 victory over the Heat with 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes.

As expected, Dosunmu served as Chicago's starting point guard to begin the regular season since Lonzo Ball (knee) is unavailable. Dosunmu was productive when serving as a starter during his rookie season, and he posted a well-rounded stat line Wednesday to help lead the Bulls to a win to begin the 2022-23 campaign. Ball is expected to be sidelined for at least a few months, so Dosunmu should continue to see significant minutes.