Sexton (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Sexton missed Wednesday's win over the Bulls due to right hamstring soreness, and he could remain out again Friday. It's a late, 10:30 P.M. ET tipoff, so Sexton will have plenty of time to test things out before the game starts. If he sits out again, Cedi Osman could draw another start.
