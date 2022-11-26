Wade accumulated seven points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 117-102 loss to the Bucks.

Wade entered the starting lineup, but he failed to deliver a scoring punch -- although his peripheral production was strong. Wade has averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in five games as a starter this season. He'll likely continue to be a chess piece in Cleveland's lineups, especially until Caris LeVert (ankle) returns.