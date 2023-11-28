Harden finished Monday's 113-104 loss to Denver with 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Harden was efficient from deep but missed both of his shots from inside the arc. He snapped a two-game streak of scoring in single digits, but he's still shooting just 30.4 percent from the floor over the last three games. The Clippers are 4-7 since acquiring Harden, and he's averaged 14.1 points, 6.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 32.6 minutes during that stretch.