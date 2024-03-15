Harden (shoulder) said he's uncertain to play Friday against the Pelicans in the second half of a back-to-back, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Harden missed Thursday's win over the Bulls with a shoulder injury, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to return on such short notice, but the chances of that are even slimmer based on Harden's words. If he can't play Friday, expect Bones Hyland to get another start at point guard.