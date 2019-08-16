Donatas Motiejunas: Returns to China

Motiejunas agreed to terms in July on a contract with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, Nicola Lupo of Sportando.com reports.

Motiejunas played in the CBA for the past two seasons with Shandong Golden Stars, so he's no stranger to the Chinese game. After his most recent CBA campaign ended, the 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Spurs in the spring, but appeared in just three regular-season contests. Motiejunas was unable to parlay his stint with the Spurs into a new deal or contract offers from other NBA teams, so he'll look to impress overseas again before potentially returning stateside next spring.