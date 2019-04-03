Spurs' Donatas Motiejunas: Ready to make team debut
Motiejunas is available to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With Motiejunas having resolved the visa issues that prevented him from reporting to San Antonio, he was finally able to put pen to paper on the contract he agreed to more than a week ago, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The big man should be ticketed for a depth role behind Jakob Poeltl and LaMarcus Aldridge at center and isn't a lock to be included in the Spurs' regular rotation. Motiejunas, who had been playing in China for the past two seasons, last appeared in the NBA in 2016-17. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game in 34 outings with the Pelicans.
More News
-
Spurs' Donatas Motiejunas: Dealing with visa issues•
-
Spurs' Donatas Motiejunas: Nearing deal with Spurs•
-
Donatas Motiejunas: Heading to China•
-
Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Back out of rotation in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Drops out of rotation Friday•
-
Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Returns Sunday after receiving stitches•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.