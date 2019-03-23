Spurs' Donatas Motiejunas: Nearing deal with Spurs

Motiejunas is moving in a deal to sign with the Spurs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Motiejunas has spent time with the Rockets and, more recently, the Pelicans, but he's been playing overseas in China for the better part of the last two years. With the CBA season concluded, he'll return stateside to provide some added frontcourt depth down the stretch for a Spurs team that bought out Pau Gasol.