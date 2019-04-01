Spurs' Donatas Motiejunas: Dealing with visa issues
Motiejunas has yet to make his Spurs debut while he continues to work to secure a visa allowing him to travel to the United States, Lithuanian basketball journalist Donatas Urbonas reports.
Motiejunas came to terms with the Spurs on a contract more than a week ago and was expected to offer depth in the frontcourt after the team cut Pau Gasol. The visa issues have delayed his arrival and could prevent Motiejunas from entering the San Antonio rotation before the regular season comes to a close, though the Spurs remain optimistic the big man's situation will ultimately be resolved before long.
