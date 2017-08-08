Donatas Motiejunas: Heading to China

Motiejunas has agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Shandong Golden Stars of China, Tomas Langvinis of 15min reports.

Motiejunas spent 34 games on the Pelicans last season, posting 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds across 14.1 minutes per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field. His new deal is just for one season, so the possibility still remains that he comes back to the NBA next season if he performs well overseas.