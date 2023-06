Windler (foot) wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Cavaliers ahead of Thursday's deadline, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Windler was limited to just three games during the 2022-23 season due to injuries, a trend that has plagued the first few years of his NBA career. The Cavaliers had the option to make him a restricted free agent, but he'll instead be free to seek out other opportunities as an unrestricted free agent.