Rose is questionable for Sunday's game against Boston due to left hamstring soreness.

Rose returned from a lengthy absence due to a left hamstring strain in Friday's loss to Golden State, posting 12 points in 16 minutes. Given that the Grizzlies aren't characterizing his potential absence as injury management, there's reason to believe he might have suffered a small setback in his return to action Friday. Rose's status should be clarified one way or the other shortly before the 6 p.m. ET tipoff.