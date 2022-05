Dedmon (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Dedmon was sidelined for the Heat's Game 4 loss due to a head cold and is in jeopardy of missing a second straight contest due to the aliment. If he's sidelined, Markieff Morris and Omer Yurtseven are candidates for increased roles, though Miami elected to play small in Dedmon's absence Sunday.