Butler (personal) is available for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Butler missed Thursday's morning shootaround due to personal reasons, but he was considered probable for the team's matchup against the 76ers. He's averaged 14.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game over his last three appearances, and it seems unlikely that he'll face limitations Thursday.