Butler (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Butler sat out Saturday's loss to the Nets due to a right ankle sprain and was unable to participate in practice Monday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup, but Caleb Martin and Jamal Cain would be candidates to see additional minutes once again if Butler remains out.
