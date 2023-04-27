Butler had 42 points (17-33 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 46 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 overtime victory over the Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Butler was magnificent again and delivered an impressive outing to lead Miami past Milwaukee. The star forward has now recorded back-to-back games with at least 40 points while coming up big for the Heat when the team needs him the most. Butler scored at least 30 points in four of the five games during the First Round and averaged a robust 37.6 points per game against the Bucks. The Heat will now take on the Knicks in the Conference Semifinals.